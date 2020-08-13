Amir Avniel Sells 6,900 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 6,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $37,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,023.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amir Avniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Amir Avniel sold 12,391 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $73,602.54.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amir Avniel sold 14,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $91,486.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Amir Avniel sold 6,800 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $42,568.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

XAIR stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.67. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 145.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 2,888.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

