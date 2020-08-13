Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post sales of $90.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Upwork posted sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $353.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.16 million to $354.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $402.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $407.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 221,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $438,492 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

