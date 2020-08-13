Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $634,650.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $2,322,398.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $2,401,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $709,050.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,117,695.83.

On Thursday, May 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $2,307,483.20.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. Anaplan Inc has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,607.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 115,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 108,526 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 77.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 175,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

