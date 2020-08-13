Andrew N. Kattos Sells 6,500 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

