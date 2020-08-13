Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at $9,656,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 166.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 196.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,005,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 666,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

APA stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

