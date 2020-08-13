Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Arcelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

