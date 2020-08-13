Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57.

ACKAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

