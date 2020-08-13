Basswood Capital Management, L Buys 3,144 Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,938.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 5,115 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $83,118.75.

NYSE:RM opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 33.98 and a quick ratio of 33.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 48.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 21.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

