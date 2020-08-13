Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLPH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.70. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 124.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

