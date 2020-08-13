Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.01

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.01 and traded as high as $143.00. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 39,940 shares.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price target on Belvoir Lettings from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 233 ($3.05) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.01.

About Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

