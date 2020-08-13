Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $788.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.86. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $794.45.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.