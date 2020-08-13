Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

