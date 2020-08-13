BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells $18,628.54 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $18,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $30,829.59.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $26,752.88.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.67.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

