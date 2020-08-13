Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $481.30

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.30 and traded as high as $507.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $507.47, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.30 and its 200-day moving average is $425.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.02.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.