BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.07% of BioSig Technologies worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSGM. BidaskClub downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $7.16 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,024.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,833,552.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $87,034 in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.