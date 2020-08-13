BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.31

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $13.04. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 18,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

