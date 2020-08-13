Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.