Brie Carere Sells 1,307 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $196.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $206.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

