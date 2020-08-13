Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post sales of $171.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $378.60 million. Cinemark posted sales of $821.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.74. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 198,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after purchasing an additional 440,372 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

