CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.67

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and traded as high as $22.09. CAE shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 1,266,321 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Get CAE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.