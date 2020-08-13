Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.90. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 63,800 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

