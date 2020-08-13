Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.43. Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 102,304,322 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.90.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

