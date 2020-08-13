CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $113,184.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.