Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.21. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 105,200 shares changing hands.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $286,000.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.