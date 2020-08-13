Chad M. Robins Sells 16,680 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $627,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at $67,540,581.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

