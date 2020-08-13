ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,521 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,460,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,482,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 685,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 204,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 374,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 201,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $1,183,388.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,116,660.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,078 shares of company stock worth $78,767,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.