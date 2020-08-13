Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Insider Edwin C. Sparks Sells 2,728 Shares

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $21,608,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 127.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Chemours by 58.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,029,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 381,288 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

