Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

