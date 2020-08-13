Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9,379.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,629,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $132,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $863,509. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 357.89%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.