Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $132,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $863,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

