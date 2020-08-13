Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 8,716 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $693,357.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,811,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $827,924.10.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $10,676.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $2,044,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Sarah Bany sold 355,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $27,494,750.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $2,001,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sarah Bany sold 25,318 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $2,008,730.12.

On Monday, July 13th, Sarah Bany sold 26,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,010,542.40.

COLM opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. BTIG Research began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $13,606,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

