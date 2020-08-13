Comerica Bank Acquires 4,470 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of PolyOne worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PolyOne by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PolyOne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $27.22 on Thursday. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

