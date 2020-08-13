Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 27.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

LECO opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.