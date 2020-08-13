Comerica Bank Has $3.58 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $9,320,707. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

