Comerica Bank Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 824.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.