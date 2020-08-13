Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commscope during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

COMM opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

