Community Bank N.A. Has $16.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

