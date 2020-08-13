Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $14.81. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

About Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

