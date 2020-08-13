Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

CODI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,584 shares of company stock worth $1,774,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

