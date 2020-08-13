ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Benchmark cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ CTRA opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. ConturaEnergyInc . has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $35.33.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 90.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

