Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of BREW opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.