Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 855 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 855 ($11.18) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,620 ($21.18) to GBX 760 ($9.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,240 ($16.21) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 943.95 ($12.34).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 633.40 ($8.28) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 809.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.53). The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,595.42). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,989.03). Insiders bought a total of 99,110 shares of company stock worth $56,031,594 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

