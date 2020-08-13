Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,014.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,391.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

