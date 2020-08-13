Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

CMI stock opened at $212.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.31. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

