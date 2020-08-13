Curtis Linn Doman Sells 10,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,189.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60.

AAN stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3,688.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 736,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 270.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 833.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

