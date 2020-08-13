Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, insurance, healthcare, global government, pharmaceuticals and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the acquisition of identity-as-a-service provider, Idaptive, is expected to boost its strategy to develop an identity security platform. Nonetheless, the mix toward SaaS and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Besides, expenses are expected to grow 30% through 2020. Moreover, economic disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak are concerns.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cyberark Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.15.

CYBR stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.19, a PEG ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 41.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

