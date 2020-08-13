Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $178,633,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

