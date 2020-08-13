Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,177,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,029,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

