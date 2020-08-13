Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 68.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

