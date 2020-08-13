Deutsche Bank Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 400 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.56) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 365.88 ($4.78).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 213.30 ($2.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.21. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.